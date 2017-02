We've all seen them - artist's impressions of how brand new buildings will look.

But sometimes, the finished product can bear a striking difference to what's been put down on paper when it comes to designing Doncaster.

The Flying Scotsman centre changed colour between the drawing board and reality.

Just for fun, we've dipped into our archives to find a few artistic representations of how some of the town's best known buildings were planned to look - and how they ended up looking in reality.

Robin Hood Airport - before and after.

The impression of the new Transport Interchange was pretty spot on.

The Red Lion pub.

Blue seats became red in the completed Keepmoat - and the rest of the stadium looks radically different too.

Doncaster Racecourse.