PICTURES: Belton Barrow Race 2017

Organisers of the annual Belton Barrow Race hailed it a resounding success with young and old alike turning out in force to take part.

Hosted by the village’s Crown Inn, the event involved participants pushing a wheelbarrow, as a pair, around a four mile route.

There was a shorter veterans and ladies race, plus junior races on the field and family fun afterwards.

A spokesman said: “Belton Barrow Race 2017 was a resounding success. Hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did.

“Fantastic support from our sponsors, drivers and marshals, John, Lyn and all the staff at the Crown, The Mermaid fish and chip shop, The Wheatsheaf and our wonderful committee.

“Special mention to Keith Boynton and Peter Dodd for raising over £350 for the British Legion in the veterans race and to Malc Shipley for presenting the awards.”

