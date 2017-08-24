PICTURES AND VIDEO: As Doncaster Rovers draw Arsenal in Carabao Cup, can you remember thrilling 2005 clash between two sides?

Doncaster Rovers' forthcoming trip to Premier League giants Arsenal in the third round of the Carabao Cup has sparked memories of the classic 2005 clash between the two sides.

As Darren Ferguson's men prepare for a trip to the Emirates Stadium next month, plenty of Rovers fans are casting their minds back 12 years to the last time the two sides met - and Doncaster came oh so close to pulling off one of the biggest shocks in football history.

The date was December 21, 2005 - and the night saw Rovers just seconds away from the semi-finals of the Carling Cup as they put Arsene Wenger's side to the sword in an enthralling encounter at Belle Vue.

Having arrived by private jet at Robin Hood Airport, the high-flying Londoners must have been shocked to arrive at Rovers' then crumbling, rotting and dilapidated former stadium.

And shocked they were in front of a 10,000 capacity crowd when Michael McIndoe fired Rovers into a fourth minute lead.

Having beaten Aston Villa and Manchester City in previous rounds, many thought the game against the Gunners would be one step too far for Dave Penney's team, but a resilient Rovers held out until the 63rd minute, Quincy Owusu-Abeyie's deflected shot forcing extra-time.

Fans came out in force for the big game.

But Rovers weren't finished - and Paul Green put them back in front in the 104th minute - setting up dreams of a spot in the semi-finals and possibly a trip to Wembley for the Carling Cup Final.

But Rovers hearts were broken when a last-gasp goal from Gilberto in extra time took the game to a penalty shoot out, where Rovers, who had given it their all, eventually succumbed 3-1 on spot-kicks.

Doncaster manager Dave Penney said afterwards: "The players were magnificent because they were up against some top quality players. We showed people that we can play football and we didn't just lump it."

Will Rovers get their revenge at the Emirates next month? Watch this space!

Supporters saw Rovers twice take the lead against the London giants.

Rovers came close to putting the Gunners out.

The Rovers players line-up nervously for the penalty shoot out.

Michael McIndoe gives Rovers a fourth minute lead.

Young supporters with mascot Donny Dog ahead of the match.

Dare to dream - Rovers fans celebrate Rovers taking the lead.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had little to smile about at Belle Vue.