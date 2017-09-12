PICTURE: Ikea unveils huge Hollywood-style sign ahead of Sheffield store opening

A Hollywood-style sign has been unveiled on a hill in Sheffield - and get ready for a series of other unique installations popping up across the city in the next few weeks.

The sign, visible to thousands of visitors to Sheffield Railway Station daily, reads 'The Wonderful Everyday' and has been placed there by Ikea ahead of the home furnishings retailer opening its latest store in the city on September 28.

Based in South Street Park, it is made entirely from pretty potted plants and flourishing flowers.

The sign forms part of Ikea's 'Wonderful Everyday Tour' to bring 11 uplifting mini-events and installations popping up across the city over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

This will include eye-catching artwork by artists from the city and events giving the opportunity to try tasty treats along with family events and community makeovers.

Garry Deakin, Ikea Sheffield store manager, said: "We cannot wait to open our doors to Sheffield and the 'Wonderful Everyday Tour' is our way of sharing the excitement and bringing the IKEA philosophy to life in the city.

"We believe that it’s the little things in life that make us happy and we hope everyone will get to enjoy the events and activities we have planned.

"By working with the community and some extra-special local talent, we have created a series of unexpected surprises to make people smile and give them a taste of what’s to come once the store opens.”

The 'Wonderful Everyday Tour' schedule includes:-

1. Pots of Wonderful

When: Monday, September 11, to Thursday, September 28

Where: South Street Park

What: Sheffield’s getting its own version of the Hollywood sign to greet new visitors to the city.

2. Cushion Drop

When: Tuesday, September 12, to Sunday, September 24, 9am to 8pm

Where: Peace Gardens and Winter Gardens

What: Ikea will be bringing an extra splash of colour and added comfort to public benches across the area.

3. Fika Time

When: Thursday, September 14

Where: Barkers Pool from 10am to 12:30pm and Sheaf Square from 1:30pm to 4pm

What: Ikea will be bringing the Swedish version of coffee breaks and an instant pick-me-up to Sheffield city centre. Keep your eyes peeled for the special Fika cart selling hot drinks and freshly baked cinnamon buns.

4. Family BBQ

When: Sunday, September 17, from noon to 4pm

Where: Weston Park

What: In the spirit of Swedish midsummer, there will be a free family barbecue.

5. Park Deck Chairs

When: Sunday, September 17, and Sunday, September 24, from 10am to 6pm

Where: Botanical Gardens

What: Ikea will be positioning a number of their deckchairs across the gardens

6. Allen the Peregrine

When: Monday, September 18, to Thursday, September 28

Where: Sheaf Square

What: Artist Jason Heppenstall, known for his animal sculptures made out of reclaimed materials, will be bringing Sheffield’s iconic peregrine falcon to life with one of Ikea's own iconic tools. Allen the Peregrine, made entirely from thousands of Ikea allen keys, will welcome visitors and residents alike from his perch in Sheaf Square.

7. Exhibition Alley

When: Wednesday, September 20, from 8am to 7pm

Where: Arundel Gate underpass

What: IKEA has enlisted the help of talented artists to transform Arundel Gate’s underpass into an exciting pop-up exhibition. Over thirty vibrant pieces of art will be on display and visitors will also get the chance to get their hands on their own masterpiece by bidding in the silent auction, with all proceeds going to local charity Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice Appeal.

8. Reading Lounge

When: Friday, September 22, from 8am to late

Where: Sheffield Train Station

What: The station's waiting room will be transformed into a reading room full of literary gems from regional writers.

9. Green Takeover

When: Monday, September 25

Where: Wincobank Village Hall

What: Visitors are sure to be surprised when they visit Wincobank Village Hall. The garden will undergo quite a transformation thanks to Ikea's green-fingered team. Co-workers will choose and donate their favourite plants, pots and furniture from the store to turn the hall’s outdoor area into a tranquil space for visitors to relax in.

10. Hot Dog Cart

When: Tuesday, September 26, (Sheffield) and Wednesday, September 27 (Rotherham)

Where: Barker's Pool, Sheffield, from 11:30am to 2pm, and Sheaf Square, Sheffield, from 3pm to 5pm, and Howard Street, Rotherham, from 11am to 4pm

What: Look out for Ikea's special hot dog cart as it makes its way in and around the city and town centres with a well-earned treat for shoppers.

11. Supertram Makeover

When: From Monday, September 11

Where: Yellow Line to Meadowhill South

What: Ikea will be brightening up commutes with a special tram makeover. Lucky travellers who spot the special tram on the yellow line will experience what it’s like to travel the Ikea way.