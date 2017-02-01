PHOTOS: Pride of the Isle Awards 2017 with patron Sheridan Smith in Doncaster

A glittering and emotional awards night celebrated outstanding people, and raised a fantastic sum for future charity work.

The fourth Lex’s Legacy Pride of the Isle Awards, held in Doncaster’s Vulcan Suite, included patron Sheridan Smith OBE among its 700 guests, and made the astonishing sum of £22,412 to give further help to stricken young people and families.

Charity chair Leesa Sharpe said: “This was the best awards night so far. The entertainers did us proud and the atmosphere was electrifying.

“Our nominees were wonderful. They all deserved to win but by being nominated, each person was recognised.”

Television star Craig Phillips handed awards to the following recipients; Male Category - John Knott, Crowle, Female Category - Marion Cooper, Haxey, Child Award, age nine or over - Ryan Goulding, Rossington, Child Award, age under nine - Finley Tuck, Hibaldstow, Most Inspirational Award - the late Vashti Emma Clayson, Crowle, Most Inspirational Child Award - the late Ebony Smith, Brigg.

Entertainment was provided by X-Factor finalists Che Chesterman, Jay James, Britain’s Got Talent singer Grace Bower, James Taplin and rock band The Torn.

Isle star actress Sheridan Smith OBE said: “We should all be proud of this fantastic charity and all the good work it has done and will do in the future.”

Guest Howard Johnson co-produced a film in the 1990s that was entitled The Last Flight of the Vulcan, as she retired from RAF service.

He said: “On Saturday night I met up with the aircraft once again at the Pride of the Isle Awards. It turns out that this was the Vulcan’s last public night before she leaves Hangar 5 at Robin Hood Airport here in Doncaster.

“The Vulcan (affectionally known as the Spirit of Great Britain) was joined by our own shining star and national treasure Sheridan.

“The night was a tremendous success. It was also a glowing testament to all the nominees and the hard work of Leesa Sharpe, Maxine Strong, the

Pride of the Isle team, and everyone involved. Well done!”

