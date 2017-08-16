Photographer calls for locals to send their favourite pictures of Doncaster for new exhibition

A local photographer is calling on Doncaster people to send him their pictures of the town for a new exhibition.

Les Monaghan wants people to send him pictures of "their Doncaster" and how they see the town for a display which will form part of the DNWeekend arts festival in September.

He is asking people to send four photos of Doncaster via Twitter @lesmonaghan for use in the exhibition which will be held on September 9 at Cast.