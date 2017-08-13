People injured in three-car collision near Rotherham General Hospital

A number of people have been injured in a three-car collision near Rotherham General Hospital.

The incident happened on Moorgate Road at the junction with Brunswick Road in Rotherham at 8pm last night.

Vehicles involved included a Vauxhall Astra, Peugeot 206 and a Mitsubishi FTO.

The three drivers, a man and woman aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 40s all suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

No passengers were involved.

A spokesman for Rotherham Central Fire Station, who also attended the scene, said the cause of the collision was under investigation.