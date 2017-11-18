People asked to donate to Christmas shoebox appeal for Sheffield's homeless

Residents across the city are being asked to donate a shoebox filled with toiletries, hats, gloves and other essential items to Sheffield's homeless this Christmas.

Organisers of the Sheffield Homeless Christmas Shoebox appeal say they are appealing to people to 'give a small gift and a bit of hope to a homeless person in Sheffield'.

They added: "Every Christmas, homeless people not only have to deal with the fact that they are homeless as well as other issues, but also have to deal with the 'happy' part of the year, sometimes alone.



"This year, I am appealing to YOU to give a small gift and a bit of hope to a homeless person in Sheffield.



"I ask that you decorate a shoebox for either a male or female (adults, teens or elderly) and include items such as:

- Gloves

- Scarves

- Hats

- Socks

- Toothpaste / brush

- Deodorants

- Shower Gel

- Shampoo

- Sweets

- Little treats



"And anything else that you can think of – no alcohol please.



"I also ask that you include a Christmas Card in each box."



All of the donated boxes will be collected or dropped off to a drop-off point around the city, sorted and checked and then sent out to one of dozens of providers who help people affected by homelessness in Sheffield before Christmas Day.

Here are the drop-off points you can take your shoebox to:

- Hillsborough

Big Yellow Storage Penistone Road Hillsborough

Monday - Friday - 8 - 6 Saturday - 9am - 6pm Sunday 10 - 4

Haybrook Hillsborough 9/11 Middlewood Road Hillsborough During any opening hours

Towsure 151-183 Holme Lane Hillsborough (Opposite Malin Bridge tram terminus) S6 4JR During any opening hours - please leave at reception for Alan Hood

_________________________________________________________

- Abbeydale Road

Steel City Cakes 436 Abbeydale Road S7 1GN Anytime during opening hours - closed Tuesdays

_______________________________________________________

- Central

Tesco West Street West Street Any time during opening hours

________________________________________________________

- Chapeltown

Haybrook Chapeltown 4 Loundside Chapeltown S35 2UP Anytime during opening hours

_________________________________________________________

- Crookes

Haybrook Crookes, 207 Crookes

Anytime during opening hours

__________________________________________________________

- Dronfield

Greendale Laundrette Unit 1, Greendale Shopping Centre Green Lane, Dronfield

During any opening hours

__________________________________________________________

- Ecclesall Road

Haybrook Banner Cross 922 Ecclesall Road. Any time during opening hours

Ecclesall Road South Beauty at Parkhead Salon 344 Ecclesall Road South. Tues-Sat 9-5.30

__________________________________________________________

- Eckington

Chantel Kestrel Drive Please call or text 07387347621 to arrange

__________________________________________________________

- Gleadless

Haybrook Gleadless 202a White Lane S12 3GL Any time during opening hours

__________________________________________________________

- Halfway / Waterthorpe

Haybrook Crystal Peaks 4 Peak Square Sheffield S20 7PH Anytime during opening hours

Direct Cars Eckington Way Holbrook Industrial Estate, S20 3FG Anytime during office hours

__________________________________________________________

- Shiregreen

231st Scouts Group, 938 Barnsley Rd, opposite Job Lot. We are there Monday 6-830 / Tuesday 7-9 / Wednesday 6-930 / Thursday 515-830

__________________________________________________________

- Woodseats

Haybrook Woodseats 726 Chesterfield Road S8 0SE Anytime during opening hours

Liz S8 8TH Call or text to arrange 07860 773011

__________________________________________________________

For more information please visit the Sheffield Homeless Christmas Shoebox Appeal Facebook page here.