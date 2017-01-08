Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in South Yorkshire

A man has died after being hit by a lorry in a Doncaster street.

The 27-year-old man was walking along Warmsworth Road when the collision happened at the junction with Waverley Avenue at about 10.45pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called but paramedics declared the man dead at the scene and police officers closed the road for several hours for investigatory work.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is believed the pedestrian may have been trying to cross the road at a set of traffic lights at the time of the collision but officers want to hear from you if you saw what happened."

The lorry driver was not hurt.

Witnesses should call 101 quoting incident 1171 of January 7.

