Pedestrian, 25, suffers serious head injury during Sheffield collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Sheffield this morning, during which a 25-year-old pedestrian suffered a serious head injury.

At about 5.35am, it is reported that a silver Volvo V50 was involved in a collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa, at the junction of Lound Side and Burncross Road in Chapeltown, just outside of the Yorkshire Bank building.

The collision caused the Corsa to leave the road and a 25-year-old man was then injured.

Officers are investigating as to whether the pedestrian was hit by the car or debris from the collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected serious head injury. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The drivers of both cars were not injured during the incident.

If you saw the collision, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 122 of February 1, 2017.