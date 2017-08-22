Peak District is named UK's number one 'happy place'

The Peak District has been named the happiest place in Britain in a nationwide survey.

A walk in the hills above the city was voted as Sheffield’s ultimate "happy place," according to the research.

This study looked into places in the UK, which evoke special memories and ultimately make us “happy”.

It found that, for people in Sheffield, a pub lunch in the Cotswolds or ice creams on Brighton Pier closely followed.

Hiking in the Lake District and fossil hunting on the Jurassic Coast completed the top five happy spots associated with holidays.

Researchers from SACO, The Serviced Apartment Company, which offers serviced apartments in Sheffield, polled UK holidaymakers in a national survey and revealed almost half (43 per cent) people from Sheffield believe there is "no place like home" when it comes to holidays.

This is reflected in their choice of where to go with Yorkshire chosen as their top holiday destination, followed by Cornwall and the Lake District.

Must-do things on a British summer break that make the people from Sheffield feel happy include eating traditional food, such as fish and chips (61 per cent) and a pub lunch (59 per cent). Other activities on the holiday checklist included paddling in the sea (39 per cent), playing arcade games (36 per cent) and building sandcastles (34 per cent).

A more honest 29 per cent said it was a must to get blown about on a windy beach and 30 per cent of those polled said, you haven’t experienced a true British holiday until you have been caught in torrential rain.

A spokesperson for SACO, said: “People in Sheffield know just how lucky they are to have the beautiful Peak District on their doorstep. A walk through the hills is incredibly invigorating and there’s plenty to do in the area for the whole family.

“It just goes to prove that there’s no need to travel long distances to find a happy place for yourself and the family, either for a day trip or a longer holiday.”

More than 80 per cent of people in Sheffield said some of their fondest memories of being a child are when they were holidaying in Britain - and 62 per cent are trying to replicate those memories now for their own children.

Two thirds (64 per cent) of those polled in Sheffield said the biggest benefit of holidaying in the UK was the fact you could go by car and more than half (52 per cent) loved being able to travel at a time that suits them.

Being able to get home if needed (48 per cent), bringing back childhood memories (38 per cent) and being able to take the family dog along (28 per cent) were also listed as benefits of the staycation, as well as it being more affordable (41 per cent).

Interestingly, the research showed that a typical seven-day break in the UK would set you back £699, compared to £1,471 if you went abroad from Sheffield.

Two thirds (64 per cent) claimed if you could always guarantee the weather, they would never go abroad.

ULTIMATE BRITISH “HAPPY PLACES”

1. Walking in the Peak District

2. Pub lunch in the Cotswolds

3. Eating ice-cream on Brighton Beach

4. Walking / hiking in the Lake District

5. Picking fossils on the Jurassic Coast

6. Eating fish and chips in Padstow

7. Admiring the white sandy beaches of the Hebrides

8. Enjoying a cream tea in the Isles of Scilly

9. Enjoying a pasty in St Ives

10. Visiting the Roman Baths

11. Open top bus ride in London

12. Swimming in Bude Sea Pool, Cornwall

13. Boating on the Norfolk Broads

14. Eating candy floss at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

15. Walking the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path

16. Walking the dog on Holkham Bay, Norfolk

17. Searching for Nessie at Loch Ness

18. Playing arcade games on Weston Super Mare Grand Pier

19. Building sand castles on Blackpool Sands Beach

20. Climbing St Michael’s Mount

21. Winning a toy for the children at Barry Island

22. Rock Pooling in Polzeath Beach

23. Exploring Exmoor

24. Playing rounders on Perranporth Beach, Cornwall

25. Strolling over the Clifton Suspension Bridge

26. Riding donkeys on Great Yarmouth Beach

27. Surfing on Fistral Beach

28. Crabbing in Looe

29. Punting on The River Cam

30. Sailing in Salcombe

MUST-DO ACTIVITIES ON A BRITISH HOLIDAY

Eating fish and chips

A pub lunch

Having a cream tea

Building sandcastles

Paddling

Playing arcade games

Getting blown about on a beach

Skimming stones in the sea

Relaxing in a deck chair

Getting rained on

Playing in rock pools

Eating a pasty

Playing cards

Crabbing