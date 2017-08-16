Pay? I'll do it myself! Sheffield named DIY capital of the UK as city claims number one spot for have-a-go builders

Sheffield has been named as the DIY capital of the UK - where people prefer to do their own jobs around the house rather than pay others to do it.

New research has seen the city top a list of British cities where people are prepared to have a go at their own home renovations and plumbing, rather than forking out for experts.

The results were enough to see Sheffield named "handiest city in the UK" - with 1 in 5 people from Sheffield happy to do their own building work with nothing but a tutorial, despite the dangerous risk!

The research, carried out by 247 Blinds revealed:

* Nearly half (43%) of people in Sheffield do their home renovations, making it the handiest city in the UK – Plymouth follows with 39%.

* Sheffield lead the way when it comes to doing their own plumbing, with a third (33.3%) saying they’re happy to do so.

* Similarly, it’s the city most willing to do its own building work (19%) and its own roofing (16%).

One in three (30%) Brits admit to being encouraged by social media to do more DIY. Decorators, gardeners and carpet fitters are now seeing a decline in work as people turn to online video tutorials to do the job themselves.

When it comes to trades that are being tackled at home, there’s not many tasks Brits won’t consider doing. While decorating, furniture painting and garden landscaping are the most popular among social media users, plenty more are getting out the wrenches and electrical plyers. One in seven (14%) of those surveyed said they’d take on their own electrical or plumbing work, despite the restrictions of laws and regulations.

Not all trades are taking the hit however, with over two thirds (68%) of Brits admitting they’d need to get a roofing professional in and over half (51%) refusing to attempt any kind of plastering themselves.

