Packed Jet2 flight heading for East Midlands Airport lands safely after onboard medical emergency

A packed Jet2 holiday flight bound for East Midlands Airport has landed safely after declaring an onboard medical emergency.

The flight, from Alicante to East Midlands, which was set to land at 1.25pm made an unscheduled landing at Gatwick.

The Boeing 737 issued a 7700 "squawk" - the code issued by aircraft in emergency situations over Northern France earlier today.

Flight EXS42F took off from Alicante at 11.30am, changed course over France and landed at Gatwick rather than East Midlands Airport.

A Jet2.com spokesperson said: “Flight LS642 from Alicante to East Midlands diverted to London Gatwick, as a matter of priority, due to a passenger needing urgent medical attention”.