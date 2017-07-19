Outdoor cinema is installed for students in Sheffield city centre

Forget watching an old telly in a grimy bedsit - students at one of Sheffield's swankiest accommodation blocks can now enjoy an outdoor cinema.

Students at Collegiate AC's Crown House in West Bar already have access to a private indoor cinema, gym and luxury lounges - and now they can while away the summer nights watching movies in the comfort of an outdoor cinema in the building's courtyard.

A spokesman for Collegiate AC said: "Watching a classic movie sat on a leafy terrace for free with friends is what is on offer for residents at the brand new student accommodation in Sheffield.

"Although Crown House has a private indoor cinema, an outdoor cinema has been installed this summer to allow movie buffs to make the most of their summer."

From £150 per week, Crown House's facilities include an on-site private fitness suite, private dinner party room, BBQ and alfresco dining area, gaming booths, flexible lounge area and state-of-the-art study zones.