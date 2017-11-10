Original paintings to buy or browse at Axholme art exhibition

Draw your own conclusions about the talent in the Isle when paintings by members of Axholme Art Club go on view next weekend.

The group is hosting an exhibition on Saturday, November 18, at the Imperial Hall in Epworth, to coincide with the Christmas craft fair which is taking place at the town’s Old Rectory on the same day.

Axholme Art Group meets every Tuesday between 2–4pm, with members paying a small weekly fee to cover the cost of room hire and some basic equipment. They are able to accommodate a maximum of 20 people and currently have a waiting list.

Spokesperson Carol Mellers said: “We all have different skills and interests, but all enjoy painting and drawing in the company of like-minded people.

“We mostly work on independent projects, using a range of mediums (watercolours, acrylics, pencil, ink, pastels) but also share ideas to develop our skills.

“However, we also enjoy the challenge of trying something new, so approximately once a month we invite different ‘professionals’ to come to do a workshop, covering a wide range of skills, styles and subject matter including landscapes, buildings, animals, portraits in all the above mentioned mediums.

“Group membership of the SAA gives us discount on materials and their bi-monthly magazine keeps us up to date with local and national exhibitions, and the professionals who are available to deliver workshops.”

Approximately three times a year the group puts on a free exhibition of members’ work.

Some paintings are for sale, but there is no obligation to buy.

The aim is to share their interest and maybe inspire others.

This weekend’s event gives visitors an ideal opportnity to browse, or buy, original paintings or Christmas cards.

The day will run between 10am and 4pm.

Admission is free and there will be a raffle.

For further information contact the group organisers Mary Fish on 01427 873116, email marygfish@mac.com; or Carol Mellers on 01427 872878, email carol.mellers@talktalk.net.