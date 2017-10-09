Orgreave campaigners set to march through city centre

A campaign group calling for a public inquiry into the 'Battle of Orgreave' will make their voices heard during a march through the city centre.

Members of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign have organised what they are calling the 'Death of Justice Rally' as they lobby the Government to launch an investigation into clashes between miners and police officers 33 years ago.

The group is holding the march on October 31 to mark the one year anniversary since home secretary Amber Rudd decided against an inquiry into the incident.

They will congregate at Devonshire Green at 5.30pm and march to Sheffield Law Courts.