Olympic athlete turned singing star on The Voice to appear in Sheffield this weekend

An Olympic athlete who has become a favourite to win TV's The Voice is to appear in Sheffield this weekend.

Long jump star Jazmin Sawyers, who has been showcasing her vocal talents on the hit ITV talent show, will be in the city for an athletics meeting this weekend.

Jazmin is among the favourites to win The Voice. (Photo: ITV).

And the European and Commonwealth silver medallist says that despite her new found TV stardom, athletics remains her prime focus as she heads to the English Institute of Sport for the British Indoor Athletics Championships this Saturday and Sunday.

In an interview, she said: "Music’s a passion that came later in life but athletics has been a dream since I was a kid. Much as I’d love a music career, Olympic gold is the dream."

It will make a return to the city where Jazmin completed her degree and trained under Jessica Ennis-Hill's famed coach, Tony Minichello.

Jazmin, 23, competed at last year's Rio Olympics, finishing eighth, and is now being mentored by Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am in the show where contestants are judged purely on their musical talents alone in the early stages of the show.

The long jump star will be competing at the EIS.

She said: "The first thing I told the mentors when I auditioned was that I was an Olympic athlete so they’re aware of that being my priority. Should I win we’d be looking to fit that around athletics."

"I didn’t ask British Athletics for permission but I let them know it was happening and everyone has been super supportive,’ she said. "Some people like to focus all their efforts on training but I like to take myself away from that, I don’t want it to be all-consuming."

She will compete at the British Indoor Championships this weekend followed by the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham a week on Saturday.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent, she was initially a child gymnast, before switching to athletics and has also competed as a bobsleigh star as well.