Ofsted reveals improvements at Doncaster academy

Inspectors have rated one of Doncaster's biggest schools as 'good' after its latest inspection revealed improvements.

Ofsted visited Rossington All Saints School in July for its first short inspection since 2013, and confirmed it continued to be classed as 'good' with most of its pupils making good progress.

In a letter to the school, Ofsted inspector Lee Styles said: "The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. You and your leadership team have sustained ongoing improvement by swiftly identifying areas for development and employing effective strategies to secure success.

"As a result, the majority of pupils are now making good progress in most subjects and areas that were weaker are now improving."

Inspectors commented on the quality of teaching, learning and assessment indicating that it was strong, particularly in English and Mathematics. They praised the way pupil’s value and show respect for each other and staff.

They said the next steps for improving the school would be to make sure any inconsistencies in the quality of teaching and learning were challenged; to ensure the quality of intervention and support provided in the core subjects was replicated across the rest of the curriculum; and to continue to improve the attendance of groups of pupils, particularly disadvantaged pupils and those who have special educational needs and/or disabilities.

All Saints principal, Jamie Lawler, said: "We are delighted with the outcome of the inspection, especially considering that a ‘good’ judgment is much harder to achieve in 2017 than it was in 2013 at the time of our last inspection.

"This outcome is testament to the skill, drive and determination that has been applied over a sustained period, to ensure standards continue to raise and students reached their true potential. Both students and staff should be incredibly proud of what they achieved and it’s this relentless focus that has seen the academy secure another set of fantastic examination results."

The school hit the headlines earlier this early this year when it topped of the table of secondary schools in Doncaster for the new Progress 8 headline measure published by the Department for Education.