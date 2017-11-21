North Lincs health workers shine on awards night

Top awards for staff and volunteers who work within a health trust across the region have been clinched by North Lincolnshire workers.

A glitzy event in Rotherham recognised the fabulous stuff that staff and volunteers perform at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) to support and improve the lives of others.

Lawson Pater, Trust Chairman, said: “This event showcases the fantastic achievements and exemplary work of our staff and volunteers. It’s our way to say a big thank you to them for their enthusiasm, energy and for going the extra mile for our patients, services users and clients.”

Community Learning Disability Nurse at Scunthorpe, Louise Burnell, won the Chairman’s Award. Louise launched an initiative to help protect vulnerable adults online and has been raising awareness of ‘mate crime’, a growing problem facing people with learning disability who use social media. Louise has developed a passion for safeguarding people with learning disabilities.

Winners of the Chief Executive’s Award were the IT Team, covering North Lincolnshire, Doncaster, and Rotherham. Its members worked relentlessly when the national NHS computer system was struck by a cyber-attack. They also worked incredibly hard to introduce NHS Mail, ensuring the system was introduced smoothly.

Other winners were: Partnership Working - Laura Clarke, Dietitian, Doncaster, Patient Experience and Carer Involvement Award - Catherine Collins and Amber Lodge Intensive Support Unit Team, Doncaster, Clinical Team of the Year - Rotherham IAPT Service, Support Worker of the Year - Kate Priestley, Rehabilitation Assistant, Doncaster, Support Team of the Year - Community Nursing Administration Team, Doncaster, Service Transformation - The Hospice Leadership Team, St John’s Hospice, Doncaster, Volunteer of the Year - Susan Hodgson, Mentor, Aspire, Doncaster, Quality Care Award - The Ferns Ward Team, The Woodlands, Rotherham.