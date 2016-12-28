New Year's Eve hotel stay in Steel City is a steal!

Sheffield is among cheapest cities nationwide to crash after New Year's Eve celebrations.

Timely research (here accompanied by what are your NYE plans quiz) reveals cheapest available December 31 double room in the city costs £105 - less than a third of the price of expensive Edinburgh.

The easier on the pocked and purse finding places Sheffield 15th of 20 popular UK cities surveyed in the Cheaprooms.co.uk study of centrally located minimum three star hotels.

Hogmanay festivities fuel price rises in Scotland's capital, where available accommodation is all but sold out, while Liverpool tops table for costliest English destination.

Cheaprooms.co.uk's Paul Joseph explains: "A contributing factor towards these high rates is that the city is scheduled to host a high-profile football match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on the same night.

"With thousands of fans arriving in Liverpool to attend the game, many of whom will remain in the city to enjoy its New Year's Eve festivities, hotels have responded to this increased demand by significantly raising their prices".

Flashback to West Street Sheffield last NYE ... this year the city is among cheapest overnight locations

Completing the survey's top three is Bath (£204) with London (£194) ranked fourth priciest city in the UK while least expensive destination is Aberdeen where you can book a room for less than £60 for the big night.

20 most expensive destinations in the UK for New Year's Eve

Edinburgh £327

Liverpool £219

Bath £204

London £194

York £180

Brighton £179

Manchester £175

Norwich £150

Newcastle £150

Cardiff £149

Leeds £148

Belfast £132

Birmingham £122

Glasgow £105

Sheffield £105

Bristol £104

Nottingham £102

Cambridge £75

Bournemouth £69

Aberdeen £57