New heritage trail attracts people to the Isle

A new trail that takes in 70 fascinating sites of interest throughout North Lincolnshire and the Humber region, has just launched.

The Humber 250 heritage trail will take you on a scenic journey through rich landscape, to places ranging from museums and historic houses and gardens, to art galleries, or sites of industrial or wartime heritage.

They include the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft, Epworth Old Rectory and Mechanics’ Institute Library, and the Old Smithy in Owston Ferry.

It was launched in style at Normanby Hall Country Park with a curious mix of classic cars, cyclists and the earthbound Misfits on a quadricycle forming a land train, for an 11 mile ride around six villages.

The trail spans from as far north as Flamborough light house and Bempton cliffs, to as far south as Gainsthorpe Medieval Village in Lincolnshire. The 250 mile route is split into three distinctive regions, the Humber South Bank, the Humber North Bank and Sea and the Yorkshire Wolds.

You can pick up the trail guide in the region’s tourist information centres, via the Humber Museums Partnership website at www.humbermuseums.com and via a mobile phone application which will be available on Play Store and App Store for free.

A North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “We are delighted that the Humber 250 heritage trail was launched at Normanby Hall Country Park.

“Normanby Hall highlights the strong heritage and culture we have in North Lincolnshire and across the region. It is definitely worth exploring to discover the great things right on our doorstep.”

Nial Adams, of Humber Museums Partnership, added: “We are very excited about the launch of the Humber 250 trail. We simply want to expand the map and encourage visitors to visit, experience and enjoy the unique and fascinating heritage of the wider Humber region.”

The trail was instigated by Humber Museums Partnership, a consortium of Hull, East Riding and North Lincolnshire Museums Services.