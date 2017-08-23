New hashtag campaign to highlight the Peak’s hidden gems

Social media users are being invited to share their stunning shots of what they think is unique and inspiring about the Peak District and Derbyshire in a new hashtag campaign aiming to spread the word about its most special and secret gems.

Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, the area’s official tourist board, is about to launch #UniqueDistrict in a bid to promote the essence and spirit of the area with the help of the expanding online community.

“We’re asking people to post images of their favourite features of the Peak District and Derbyshire – everything from breathtaking landscapes and fabulous attractions to their favourite cafés and restaurants serving locally-sourced food and drink,” said Lindsay

Rae, the tourist board’s Deputy Director.

“We’re looking for special shots that inspire them and will inspire other people too – and they can feature any subject, as long as it captures what’s best and beautiful about the area.

“We know the Peak District and Derbyshire is full of hidden treasures, and this is a brilliant opportunity to share them across the growing on-line audience.

“We’ll be posting the best entries across our Instagram and Twitter accounts, and there’ll be quality prizes on offer in a series of competitions from September to the beginning of November.”

#UniqueDistrict will be launched on the tourist board’s Twitter feed - @vpdd - on Friday September 1 at 1pm, when a video outlining full details of how to enter and details of the first prize give-away will be released.

After that, people can tweet their images, using @vpdd and #UniqueDistrict, and their submissions will go forward as competition entries until November 1. #UniqueDistrict will then continue to run for another ten months to encourage even more people to join the online conversation.

The video will become the campaign’s ‘pinned’ tweet and will stay at the top of the @vpdd Twitter page throughout September. It will also be posted on the tourist board’s website at www.visitpeakdistrict.com.