New Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker films scenes at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground

New female Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is set to hit screens later this year with scenes filmed at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium.

The actress, who was unveiled as the 13th Timelord in the long-running BBC sci-fi show on Sunday, filmed a number of scenes at the Blades' ground and other locations across South Yorkshire including Doncaster last year.

Paddy Considine filming in Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre.

But rather than for the upcoming series, the scenes were for a new boxing movie Journeyman, which is set to make its UK cinema debut later this year.

Also starring Paddy Considine, the movie tells the story of Matty Burton, a middleweight boxing champion coming towards the end of his career - and the fighter knows he must make money and get out of the game to secure a future for his wife and daughter.

Whittaker, whose announcement as the first ever female Timelord ruffled a few feathers, is understood to play Considine's wife in the film which has yet to be given a UK release date.

But the movie packs a dramatic punch - a fight of a different kind.

After a titanic battle against Andre 'The Future' Bryte, Matty (Considine) returns home to Emma, but moments later collapses on the living room floor from a delayed reaction to a devastating punch.

When Matty awakes from the coma, the real fight begins. Suffering from memory loss and with his personality altered, Matty must begin to piece his life back together as his world disintegrates.

Scenes from the movie have already been shot at Bramall Lane, Barnsley Metrodome and Doncaster's Frenchgate shopping centre as well as in Leicester and Bristol.

Whittaker, 34, is from Skelmanthorpe, West Yorkshire, is also known for her role in ITV crime drama Broadchurch and in the comedy film Adult Life Skills.