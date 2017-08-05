New bus service from Sheffield to Doncaster airport to launch next month

The first ever direct bus service from Sheffield to Doncaster's Robin Hood airport is set to be launched next month.

The Stagecoach 737 service is due to be operational from September 2, and will leave from Sheffield Interchange.

The service will take passengers to Doncaster Robin Hood Airport, via Wickersley and Bramley.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: "The 737 bus is the easy and cheap way to travel to and from Doncaster Sheffield Airport with a single fare just £6!

"Family travel is even better value at £10 for 2 adults and up to 3 children with a family explorer ticket and on 737 all children accompanied by an adult travel for free."

The 737 will run every day at the following times:

Departures from Sheffield: 0445*, 0545, 1630, 1725, 1830, 1930, 2050, 2150

Departures from the airport: 0850, 1725, 1825, 2000, 2100, 2145, 2245

*This journey does not run on a Sunday.

Service stops at Sheffield Interchange, Wickersley, the Grove, Bramley, Cross Street and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

It will run every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.