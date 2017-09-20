New £1 range of sex toys launched at Doncaster branches of Poundland

Bargain store Poundland has launched a new range of £1 sex toys at its Doncaster branches.

The discount chain - which has shops in the Frenchgate Centre and Shaw Lane Retail Park - has added more intimate products to its best-selling sex toys line.

The new products, which are branded under the name Nooky, cost just £1 and include an item described as a "Finger Fun Stimulator" for women and a "Joy Ring" which is aimed at men.

The high-street retailer has also launched some water resistant lube as part of the range.

Poundland already sells sex toys, launching a £1 vibrator at its branches last year.

In March, the budget-friendly revealed they sell 5,000 of the saucy products each WEEK.