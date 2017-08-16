Nestle releases new version of Walnut Whip released - without the walnut

Chocolate giant Nestle is to launch a new range of Walnut Whip sweets - without the walnut.

After Toblerone announced it would be selling bars with bigger gaps, between the triangles, Nestlé has revealed the first nut-free versions of its oldest chocolate brand after the price of the key ingredient surged.

The vanilla and caramel versions of the Walnut Whip, a cone of milk chocolate with a fondant filling, will go on sale this week under the Nestlé Whip brand, with a mint variant to follow next month.

First produced by Duncan’s of Edinburgh in 1910, Nestlé claims one Walnut Whip is eaten every two seconds in the UK.

The company has previously offered alternative flavours to the classic vanilla, but all have been topped with half a walnut.

Alison Clinton, the brand manager of chocolate classics at Nestlé UK and Ireland, said: “These new products will offer consumers more choice, enabling them to share their favourite products with their family and friends.”

The new variants cater to those who do not like nuts, but are also being launched as nut prices rise in the UK.

Nestlé said walnut fans would still be able to buy single Walnut Whips all year round and six-packs at Christmas.