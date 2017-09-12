Nearly 3000 homes hit by power cut across South Yorkshire

A power cut has hit nearly 3000 homes and businesses in part of South Yorkshire today.

The Northern Powergrid said 2, 910 premises are affected across Rotherham with East Herringthorpe, Thrybergh and Ravenfield the worst hit areas.

The power went off at just after 1pm and staff from the energy supplier are on site attempting to fix the problem.

There are also a few homes affected in Heeley, Sheffield, and staff are also attempting to resolve the issue.

A Northern Powergrid spokeswoman said the widespread problem is not believed to have been caused by adverse weather conditions as Storm Aileen batters the area with winds reaching more than 70mph in some places.

The company added the power cuts are down to "an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area."