Nearly 100 crimes involving 'knives and sharp instruments' in a year across South Yorkshire schools

There were nearly 100 reported crimes involving 'knives or sharp instruments' inside a year across schools and colleges in South Yorkshire.

Figures released by South Yorkshire Police show 96 such incidents were reported to the force between April 2016 and March this year.

The statistics were issued as police highlighted their efforts to combat knife and gun crime through the Guns and Knives Takes Lives Initiative.

The scheme has been running in schools across the county since May and has so far reached more than 2, 600 pupils.

The hard-hitting 45 minute and 90 minute sessions aim to deliver the sharp facts about the dangers of getting involved in knife and gun crime, and covers topics including the laws on knives and guns, advice on disposal of weapons and the consequences associated with such crimes.

Chief officer Stephen Merrett, head of the special constabulary, said: “In South Yorkshire during April 2016 to March 2017 there were 96 offences involving the use of knives and sharp instruments in schools and colleges.

"We need to do anything in our powers through prevention, intervention and education to reducing youth-related incidents involving knives. We show youngsters that the idea of carrying a knife for protection or status is far from a glamorous one, and by carrying a knife you are more likely to use and get stabbed yourself.”

He added: "Alongside our county wide Knife Crime campaign, #DropTheKnife, we’re raising awareness of the consequences of carrying a knife, whether it’s for you or a mate, you will be arrested and prosecuted.

"For possession alone it’s up to four years and it’ll land you with a criminal record for the rest of your life. We hope our message resonates with the youngest of South Yorkshire and they think twice about putting a knife in their pocket.”

The initiative was originally introduced in 2005. Since May this year it has been delivered to Dinnington High School, Chaucer School in Parson Cross, Yewlands Academy in Grenoside, Parkwood E-ACT Academy in Shirecliffe, Mexborough Academy and through the National Citizenship Service and social justice charity Nacro.