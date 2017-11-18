NATIONAL NEWS: Body found in search for missing teen Gaia Pope

Police have found a body in the hunt for missing teenager, Gaia Pope.

Dorset Police found the body on land south of Swanage and say they are 'confident' the remains are the 19-year-old.

Gaia has been missing since she vanished from the Swanage area of Dorset on November 7.

Police say the discovery was made at around 3pm today by a specialist search team near the costal path where items of her clothing had been located.

Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Although the body has yet to be formally identified, we are confident that we have found Gaia.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers."