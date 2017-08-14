Nando's speaks out on rumours of Doncaster town centre restaurant

Restaurant giant Nando's has spoken out over rumours of a new outlet in Doncaster town centre.

There has been speculation on social media that the firm, which already has a branch at Lakeside, was planning to open a new branch in Priory Walk later this year.

But the chicken chain has no plans to open a new restaurant in Doncaster anytime soon, according to bosses.

A Nando’s spokesman said: “We are aware of the love for Nando’s in Doncaster and love hosting local PERi-PERi fans in our Lakeside restaurant, however unfortunately at this current point we do not have a new restaurant opening in the area."

The Lakeside branch opened in 2015.