NAMED AND SHAMED: Three Sheffield noisy neighbours face eviction after 'house parties, shouting and loud music' complaints

Three noisy neighbours face eviction from their council houses after residents complained about house parties, shouting and loud music.

The three women were each made to cough up £976 during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 12 for making too much noise with problems dating back to 2015 in two of the cases.

Complaints against Caprice Renshaw, aged 20, of Raeburn Way, Gleadless Valley, went back to August 2015.

The court heard how this included playing loud music, raised voices, banging and holding parties. Equipment, including TVs, speakers and DVD players was seized in June and July this year.

Danielle Jubb, aged 37, of Powell Street, Netherthorpe, was convicted after two years of complaints about load music. Speakers and a TV were seized in June.

Angie Grimshaw, aged 43, of Clayton Hollow, Waterthorpe, was convicted over noise which had been ongoing since November last year, including raised voices, shouting and dog barking.

They were prosecuted by Sheffield Council under the Environment Protection Act 1990. They were each fined £660, made to pay £250 costs and handed a £66 victim surcharge within 28 days.

All were council tenants. One has already left her home and the other two face further action for breaching tenancy conditions.

After the hearing, council chiefs warned other nuisance tenants that they will face action.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for environment, said: “As these cases show, we will take people to court and take the strongest action available to us.

“I hope the size of the fines sends a clear message that playing loud music and shouting at all hours is not acceptable.”

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, added: “We look to evict council tenants who are making the lives of others a misery.

"It’s not right that a few irresponsible people can cause such problems for their neighbours. This will not be tolerated and we will take further action needed to prevent future anti-social behaviour.”