NAMED AND SHAMED: Sheffield litter louts ordered to pay almost £8k in fines

Sheffield litter louts, who dropped rubbish on the city's streets, have been taken to court and made to pay fines amounting to a total of just under £8,000.

Sheffield City Council’s Environmental Protection Service has successfully prosecuted a further 21 people for littering.

Each of them were caught dropping litter on the street and offered the opportunity to pay a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). However, they declined to do so, and so were taken before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 8.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, Cabinet Member for the Environment at Sheffield City Council, said: “I welcome these convictions and am pleased that the courts continue to support our strong efforts to keep Sheffield clean.

“While most people are rightly proud of our city and do their bit to keep it clean and tidy, there are a small minority of people who show no respect for the environment and continue to drop litter in the street.

“As these results clearly show, we will not tolerate such behaviour, and do take people to court when they refuse to pay a fixed penalty.”

During the last 12 months alone, Sheffield’s environmental enforcement officers have issued 656 such notices to people caught dropping litter.

Although most of these offenders admitted the offence and paid the fixed penalty, 194 of them did not, and were prosecuted.

Those people convicted at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 8 were:

Essa Ahmad Ali-Hamedi, 19, Lawrencefield Apartments, Endcliffe Crescent, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Sophie Ann Cammish, 25, Pearson Park, Hull, fine £100, costs £80, surcharge £30

Hua Chen, 29, Bengal Street, Manchester, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Csaba Demeter, 29, Priestly Street, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Andrew John Foster, 30, Spring Water Close, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Christopher Gains, 24, Crown Place, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Sean Gillibrand, 20, Churchill Crescent, Manchester, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Waung Yu Hengu, 25, Leadmill Road, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Kunal Kurapati, 22, Alma Street, Sheffield, S3 8SB, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Joemel Mejorada, 24, Station Road, Chester, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Marek Miroga, 24, Firth Park Crescent, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Joseph Mizigar, 33, Andover Street, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Ali Mohammed, 28, Nottingham Cliff, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Daniel O’Beirne, 25, March Street, Doncaster, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Li Wengtang, 23, St Paul’s Square, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Lee Ya Pe, 26, Arundel Street, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Anneli Roberts, 27, Walkley Road, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Mingyu Wang, 18, Radford Street, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Lewis Withrington, 27, Corporation Street, Chesterfield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Donna Ford, 41, Dugdale Road, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

Tang Li Wen, 23, St Paul’s Square, Sheffield, fine £220, costs £160, surcharge £30

The total of fines and costs was £7,780.00.