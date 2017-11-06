Mystery over South Yorkshire man's disappearance

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing South Yorkshire man.

Lee Thompson, aged 43, was last seen in the Cudworth area of Barnsley on Sunday at 11.30pm.

Police described him as being white, around 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build and short dark brown hair.

It is believed he was wearing a blue and grey knitted cardigan with a hood, dark blue jeans and brown trainers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are growing increasingly concerned for Lee’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who may know where he is.

"Have you seen Lee?

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 53 06/11/2017."