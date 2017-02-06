Mystery over man found in Sheffield street with face and head injuries

Mystery surrounds how a man ended up in a Sheffield street with serious injuries to his head and face.

Police are investigating the circumstances after the 41-year-old man was found laid on the ground in Westwood Road, High Green, at 12.40am on Saturday, February 4.

He is believed to have been socialising in the Queens Head pub on Wortley Road earlier on in the evening but police are still unsure how he sustained his serious injuries.

He was treated at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Police are currently investigating this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or was in the area at the time. Do you have any information?

"Please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 92 of 04 February. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."