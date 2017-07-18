"My friends from Doncaster know nothing about music and fashion:" Louis Tomlinson reveals how he stays true to his roots

Doncaster pop sensation Louis Tomlinson has revealed how he has avoided the glitz and glamour of showbiz by staying in touch with his local roots.

The 25-year-old One Direction star has revealed in an interview that his local friends have helped him keep his feet on the ground.

He told music and lifestyle website Noisey: "I always ask how would my friends from Doncaster – who know nothing about music and fashion – would interpret an outfit or a song or whatever. That has always really helped me.

"Because if you get to a stage where you disconnect from those friends from home, other people don’t really dare go there... You can surround yourself with super successful celebrities, but you can get swallowed up in the glitz and the glam of it all."

It comes ahead of a new song, Back To You, which is set to be released on Friday.

He added: "In ten years time, the most important thing for me is that I’ll deliver a good album that people connect with, and then after that... who knows?

"I’ll set myself a new target. As soon as you start to feel comfortable, it’s a dangerous place to be in."