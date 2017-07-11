Mums to stage mass breastfeed at Doncaster park to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

Mums from across Doncaster are being urged to head to a local park next month for a mass breastfeeding event.

The mums will be joined by breastfeeding specialists and nursery nurses from local health trust Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week.

The event has been organised by Doncaster mum Natalie Cocksworth, and will take place in Sandall Park on August 4 from 9am until noon.

On the day there will be a countdown so that mums can feed their babies at 10.30am – which is the UK time and links with mums worldwide feeding their little ones.

Jeanette Lindley, RDaSH Breastfeeding Specialist, said: “If you are a breastfeeding mum please come along and join in. Mums globally will be taking part – so let’s make our event in Doncaster bigger and better than last year.

“A range of breastfeeding specialists will also be on hand, so if any mums have any questions, we’re happy to support and help out.”

For further information on the event call 01302 566776.