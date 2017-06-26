Multiple vehicle crash leaves two seriously injured in Sheffield

Two people were left seriously injured after a multiple vehicle collision in Sheffield.

The incident happened when a silver Citroen CS, a black Renault Clio and a blue Volkswagen Golf were in collision on Birley Moor Road in Frecheville at 3.30pm on June 24.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The Citroen was travelling away from the city centre while the two other vehicles were driving in the opposite direction.

"A 53-year-old man, who was a passenger in the C3 was treated at hospital for serious facial and torso injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The 23-year-old male driver of the Clio was treated for a minor neck injury."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 821 of 24 June 2017.