Mr and Mrs Ongo Bear in Mascot Gold Cup

Final preparations are being made by Ongo Bear ahead of the world’s largest Mascot Race, held in Wetherby this weekend.

The Mascot Gold Cup will see mascots travelling near and far to Wetherby Racecourse to take part in the event on Sunday 23rd April.

This is the 12th year the event has taken place, and Ongo Bear is determined to claim the winners spot after a disappointing last minute fall last year.

For the first time, Ongo Bear will be joined by Mrs Ongo Bear in the race. The two bears are hoping to raise plenty of money for the various charities the race fundraises for, including Sue Ryder.

Before the race, mascots will take part in a parade where punters can place bets on their favourites. The mascots will then run the final furlong of the race course which is 220 yards and they will have to negotiate six small fences.

Through an interpreter, Ongo Bear, said: “I’m feeling more confident than ever this year, and even better I have Mrs Ongo Bear too who will be running alongside me.

“I’d really love to win this year, as I fell at the last fence in 2016, missing out on the number one spot. But the most important thing is raising lots of money for brilliant charities including Sue Ryder.

“I can’t wait to see all the other mascots there on the day, and may the best mascot win.”

Ongo Bear is taking also part in the Lindsey Lodge Starlight Night Walk in July.