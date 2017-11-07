Movie about toilets gets world premiere in Sheffield

A film about public toilets has been given its world premiere in Sheffield.

The Toilet, an animated film which illustrates the trials and tribulations of accessing and using public loos, was aired for the first time last night.

The short film, part of the Around the Toilet project, led by Dr Jen Slater from Sheffield Hallam University, weaves together personal accounts from transgender, disabled and Muslim people, who share their experiences and challenges of using public toilets in a society where some are made to feel welcome and others are not.

The official premiere was shown as part of the Festival of Social Science event 'Whose Body, Whose Space?' at the Workstation last night.

The premiere followed preview events in Reykjavik and Glasgow, at the Scottish Queer International Film Festival.

The next screening will take place at the Manchester Animation Film Festival and a public release of the film is due for 2018.

Dr Jen Slater, a reader in disability studies and education at Sheffield Hallam, said: "We're very excited about the film. Although it focuses on toilets, it in fact raises much bigger issues about who is included and excluded from public space, and who is valued in our society.

"Sharing our findings through film is a brilliant opportunity to bring important social and political issues to a wider audience through the stories of people who face this kind of marginalisation on a daily basis."