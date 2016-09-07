Motorists face month of chaos on major route between Sheffield and Manchester

A major road linking Sheffield and Manchester is to be closed every night for a month.

Resurfacing work is to be carried out on the A628 Woodhead Pass between Monday, September 12 and Sunday, October 16.

Contractors for Highways England will be carrying out work between the Flouch Roundabout and the A57 Gun Inn junction.

The 14 mile stretch will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday, while the work takes place.

There will be temporary traffic lights in operation from Friday morning until Sunday evening each week.

As part of the scheme reflective road studs will be replaced and road markings will be repainted.

Highways England project manager, Martin Barnes, said: “This project will provide drivers with safer and smoother journeys along this stretch of the A628.

“Every effort is being made to ensure disruption to traffic and residents is kept to a minimum. We are carrying out this work overnight while traffic levels are at their lowest.”

Signed diversions will be in place, with eastbound traffic diverted off the A628 at the Gun Inn junction onto the A57 to Sheffield.

Westbound traffic will be advised of the closure on the M1 and diverted north via the M1, M62 and M60.