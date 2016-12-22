Motorist dies after ploughing into Rotherham school railings

A motorist has died after crashing into metal railings near a school in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to Sandygate, Wath, at around 12.25pm on Wednesday.

A Toyota Hilux reportedly crashed into metal railings near St Pius Catholic High School.

Police said they were taken to hospital where they later died.

Officers have not released any details about the driver, not even their gender, as they are waiting to inform the next of kin.

In other news:-

VIDEO: How to create Santa flight path straight to YOUR home

http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/picture-car-crash-on-sheffield-tramlines-causing-delays-1-8301648

Four arrests and two taken to hospital after 30-man brawl outside Sheffield pub

VIDEO: "Ey up, our lass!" Korean student becomes internet sensation with clip explaining how to talk in Sheffield dialect

Student drug dealer jailed for two years

Ex-Sheffield United player 'hurt' that police have not contacted him over sex abuse allegations

GHOST WITH THE MOST: Which Sheffield pub, awash with spirits, is among UK's most haunted hostelries?



Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE