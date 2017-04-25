Most Doncaster pupils get a place at one of their favoured schools

Only 51 children out of more than 3,000 were refused a place at one of their preferred primary schools in Doncaster.

School admissions outcomes for places in reception from September show that 98.5 per cent of children in the borough have been offered a place at one of their three preferred primary schools.

A total of 96 per cent of pupils have been offered a place at their first choice.

Doncaster Council said out of more than 3,000 applications, there were only 51 children who did not receive one of their three preferred schools. These children have been offered a place at another school.

Extra demand for primary school places has been increasing in recent years due to an unprecedented baby boom.

Capacity has been increased at some primaries and further expansions are planned at others to create more than 350 primary places.

Damian Allen, director of people, learning and opportunities, said: “These primary school admission figures will be good news to thousands of families across Doncaster.

“Despite an increasing pupil population we have once again continued with our excellent record in ensuring as many children as possible start the next academic year at one of their preferred schools.”

The council’s push to encourage the use of online services was also successful, with 89 per cent of this applications being made on the authority’s website.