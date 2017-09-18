More than 200 South Yorkshire homes hit by power cut

More than 200 homes have been hit by a power cut across South Yorkshire today.

The worst affected area in in Wroot on the outskirts of Doncaster as the power outage has affected 160 properties.

It went off at about 6.30am this morning and is due to be back on by noon.

About 40 properties in Barnsley town centre were also plunged into darkness at 8.45am and it is due to return at 12.15pm.

10 homes in Hoyland have been without power since 8.30am and it should be back on by 3pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at all sites attempting to fix the problem.