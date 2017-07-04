More than £169,000 invested to help thousands of South Yorkshire youngsters to into work

More than £169,000 will be invested in Sheffield and surrounding areas to help 42,000 young people make connections with the world of work.

Three organisations in the region have been successful in bidding for funding from the Government-backed Careers and Enterprise Company's £5million investment fund.

The fund focuses on the areas most in need of careers and enterprise support.

Barnsley Healthcare Federation has been awarded £100,000, the social enterprise The Ahead Partnership Ltd, which runs programmes across South Yorkshire, was awarded £58,454 and Engineering UK , that inspires the next generation of engineers, has won £4,120.

The awards come as the company announced had signed up 1,700 secondary schools and colleges to its network – half of all secondary schools and colleges in England – with 76 in the Sheffield City region.

Its enterprise adviser network connects schools and colleges with employers and careers programme providers to work together to create meaningful encounters or experiences with the world of work for young people.

Claudia Harris, chief executive of the Careers and Enterprise Company, said: “I am delighted we have been able to invest £5million to scale up proven careers and enterprise programmes in areas of need, focussing on careers and enterprise ‘cold spots’.

She added: "The best research shows that young people who have four or more encounters with the world of work while in education are 86 per cent less likely to be NEET - not in education, employment or training - and on average will go on to earn 18 per cent more than their peers who did not have such opportunities.

"So we know this funding is making a real difference to employment outcomes for young people and the future of our economy.”

Education Secretary Justine Greening said: “Good careers advice is vital in inspiring and helping young people to make smart, informed choices about their futures – whether that’s going off to university, starting an apprenticeship or kick starting a career.

"The Careers and Enterprise Company has reached out to thousands of young people to give them advice and support to ensure there are no limits to their potential. It’s great to see the programmes continue to take shape across the country and positively impact young lives.”