More items recycled but fewer collections under revamped Doncaster bin changes

More items will be able to go into Doncaster household recycling bins - but collections are reducing to every two weeks.

From March, cartons such as those in which many people buy their milk will be added to the list of items that will be picked up through the borough's waste and recycling collections, along with small electrical items.

Pictured with the new style bins are (l-r) Lee Garrett, Doncaxster Council head of waste and highways infrastructure, Lee Richardson, Doncaster Council waste and re-cycling manager, and Matthew Canning, Suez regional manager municipal

But the recycling collections will only be every two weeks, rather than weekly as at present.

It is part of a revamp which will also see new blue wheelie bins rolled out our for recycling collections, to replace the current combination of boxes and bags.

The changes are agreed with waste firm Suez, under a new contract, and follows a consultation exercise with residents.

Black bin collections remain unchanged.

The new blue bins will be for cartons, plastic bottles, aerosols, cans, foil, paper and cardboard. Glass will have to be put in a separate green recycling box. Small electrical items like irons and hairdryers will be collected for the first time, They can be left in carrier bags next to the bins, as can old clothes and towels.

Delivery of the blue bins across the borough will start on December 11, running until February 16, but the new containers cannot be used until March 5 next year when the new system comes in.

This is because the current bin lorries cannot pick them up.

There will also be changes to collection days.

Lee Garrett, head of waste, highways and infrastructure at Doncaster Council, said: "Suez have changed how they are operating in terms of how they work. They will work from Tuesday to Friday, rather than Monday to Friday.. They will operate 10 hours a daym but four days a week.

"This will mean less disruption for bank holidays. The only days collections would be disrupted would be Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day."

"It is important that people don't use the new blue win until March as they won't be collected before then."

He said the new contract would not cost the council any more than the deal it currently operates. But it will see the council share the risk on fluctuations in the price of items which are recycled, such as glass.

Glass will be separated from other recyclable items to stop cross contamination affecting values he added.

Doncaster Council's waste and recycling manager Lee Richardson added people had told the council the wanted a wheeled bin for recycling. She added: "It should mean there is less windblown litter."