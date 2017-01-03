MOODY BLUES: We spend 20 months of our life as down in the dumps grumps

The average Brit spends one year, eight months and 19 days of their life in a bad mood with bad night's kip among worst causes.

Each day we're grumpy for average 41 minutes - equivalent to five hours a week, ten days every year - also due to technology problems, bad manners and the weather.

Lack of money and cold calls are other causes with two thirds of us admitting to being a moody person, reveals research (here supported by "What's your mood?" quiz and soundtracked by The Vaccines' Bad Mood).

Dr Jen Tan, a spokesman for commissioners A.Vogel Herbal Remedies, said: "It's the everyday things that add up on a daily basis that grind us down; from technology not working to rudeness that affect our moods.

"It is surprising, however, to see when you add it all up, it amounts to quite a large chunk of our time. "Some bad moods are for justifiable reasons, but there are many small and seemingly insignificant things which can leave us feeling blue.

"Simply encountering someone with bad manners, or being stuck in traffic on the way to work, can really set the tone of your mood for the rest of day. Other bad moods can be put down to tiredness, feeling under the weather and fluctuating hormones due to PMS or the menopause."

The study of 2,000 adults discovered bad night's sleep is most likely to produce dark moods, followed by technology problems, an argument with a partner and other people's lack of manners.

Rude staff came fifth with a stressful day at work, having no money, rain and cold calls close behind while rraffic jams complete top ten. Other causes of a bad mood include walking behind dawdlers, negativity, long queues and stepping in dog dirt.

US President-elect Donald Trump came in at number 24 in the list - ahead of PMS, people talking in the cinema and being hungover. Sex staravation, self-scanning tills and going to make a cup of tea but discovering the milk has gone off are also among top 50 things most likely to give us the grumps.

Worryingly, the survey found almost half of Brits admit they have days where they feel like they are in a bad mood from the moment they wake up until they finally go to bed that night. And two thirds have moods where they feel down in the dumps for no reason at all.

Bad news about bad moods

As a result of their bad mood, 44 per cent say they have ended up arguing with their partner, while another 20 per cent admit they tell their children off more than usual. Others make mistakes at work, have disagreement with a colleague or even end a relationship while in a grump.

A simple cuddle was found to be the best way of breaking out of a bad mood, followed by laughing with a friend, going for a walk and listening to music. Chocolate, glass of beer or wine and early night also help beat the blues.

Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll, author of The Menopause Maze, said: "As well as everyday problems the research did indicate that, for women especially, irritability is linked to PMS and menopause symptoms.

"Nearly half of those surveyed admitted they have experienced these symptoms for more a decade. "What's telling is that people are suffering with emotional liability without received support.

Down time at work

"Over eighty-eight per cent of those asked are not getting treatment for their mood issues and PMS / Menopause symptoms and suffering in silence. "However, there are adjunct traditional herbal medicines that contain ingredients that can help with particular symptoms".

Top 50 bad mood triggers

1. A bad night's sleep

2. Technology problems

3. An argument with your partner

4. Poor manners - please thank you, holding door open etc

5. Rude staff

6. A stressful day at work

7. Having no money

8. Rain

9. Cold calls

10. Traffic jams

11. An unexpected bill

12. Walking behind really slow people

13. Negativity

14. Cold weather

15. People bumping into you and not saying sorry

16. Call centres

17. Long queues in shops

18. Stepping in dog mess

19. Your boss

20. Getting splashed by a passing car

21. A late night

22. Hunger

23. Public transport delays

24. Being too hot

25. Jobsworths

26. Donald Trump

27. PMS

28. The items you want being out of stock

29. People talking loudly in the cinema

30. Bad weather on holiday

31. Clothes not fitting properly

32. Children not doing what they told

33. Not being appreciated at work

34. People using their phones while eating

35. Spilling something on a new item of clothing

36. Not having WiFi

37. Old people driving

38. Being hungover

39. People speaking loudly on the tube/train or bus in the morning

40. Getting in trouble at work

41. Shops being closed when you arrive

42. An inactive sex life

43. Missing a train

44. Having a bad hair day

45. Self-scanning tills in shops

46. Getting a bad spot

47. Running out of loo roll

48. Making a cup of tea only to find the milk has run out or gone off

49. Friends cancelling a social engagement

50. Piers Morgan

Bad mood breakers

1. A cuddle

2. Laughing with a friend

3. Going for a walk

4. Listening to music

5. Chocolate

6. A glass of wine/beer

7. Having a nice meal

8. A long hot bath

9. An early night

10. A lie in