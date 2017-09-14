Missing woman could have travelled to Sheffield

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing woman who could be in Sheffield.

Diane Renshaw, aged 57, was last seen in the Mansfield area at 6pm on Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said it is possible she could have travelled to Sheffield.

She is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall and of 'proportionate build.'

She has straight blonde hair and a pale complexion.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 220 of September 13.