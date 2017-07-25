Missing Sheffield woman found safe and well

A missing elderly woman from Sheffield has been found safe and well after a police search.
Elizabeth Cook, aged 78, was reported missing from the Fulwood area yesterday afternoon.
She was found later that evening safe and well in Frecheville.
