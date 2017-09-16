Mindless yobs set fire to bins and skip along Doncaster road

A group of mindless yobs started fires to residents' bins along a Doncaster road in the middle of the night.

Fire fighters from Doncaster station were initially called out to a single bin fire on Carr Hill in Balby at around 3am.

But the station received two further reports of bin fires and a skip being set ablaze further down the road soon after. One more crew from Doncaster had to be called out to deal with the extra incidents.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said the incidents were 'linked' and were set alight in a short space of time.

Anyone with any information on the arson attacks, call police on 101.