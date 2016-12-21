Men are being asked to dress up as women for an annual feast of seasonal silliness with a race through a Doncaster area village.

The Wroot Drag Race takes place on December 27 and will see a host of men donning dresses and skirts and racing through the Isle of Axholme village for fun.

In previous years, male participants have also donned make-up, wigs and high heels for the event.

A spokesman said: "Come on guys, take part in the annual Cross Keys Wroot Drag Race.

"Ladies this is a not to be missed opportunity to dress up the husband/boyfriend."

The event takes place at the Cross Keys pub from 1pm.